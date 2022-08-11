AC Milan chasing surprise Arsenal loan deal

Surprise Arsenal man can be shown the door

According to Italian news outlet TuttoMercato, AC Milan are monitoring Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The midfielder made a £15 million switch from Belgian side Anderlecht last summer. From the looks of the deal, it clearly appeared like a medium to long-term signing by the Gunners.

Despite a good beginning to life at the Emirates Stadium, the 22-year-old ended up making just 12 starts in the last Premier League campaign.

🇧🇪 AC Milan are looking at signing Albert Sambi Lokonga who would be allowed to leave Arsenal. [@marcoconterio]. — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 10, 2022

With the arrival of Fabio Vieira from Portuguese outfit Porto, and the constant links to another midfielder, you can only wonder how many times the youngster will feature for Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

Lokonga failing to establish himself as an influential piece in Arteta’s jigsaw puzzle has certainly alerted clubs across Europe who believe that there’s a deal to be done.

Even though Milan have snapped up Charles de Ketelaere from Club Brugge, they hope to add another body at the center of the park.

And according to the report, they have identified Lokonga as a perfect player.

Sambi Lokonga on the possibility of new midfielder coming to Arsenal: "If I was scared of competition, I would've not signed for Arsenal. It's part of football. Competition can get you better." #AFC pic.twitter.com/RhqriPSezY — Le African Gooner (@leafricangooner) August 3, 2022

If Arsenal receive an enticing offer for the Belgian, I won’t be surprised if they let the former Anderlecht man to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The North London outfit have been linked to AC Milan’s Sandro Tonalli, and it will be intriguing to see whether there are any talks of a swap deal involving both the players.

What do you think? Do you think Lokonga should be given more time at Arsenal? Let’s have a discussion in the comments section below!

Yash Bisht