Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

AC Milan chasing surprise Arsenal loan deal

Surprise Arsenal man can be shown the door

According to Italian news outlet TuttoMercato, AC Milan are monitoring Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The midfielder made a £15 million switch from Belgian side Anderlecht last summer. From the looks of the deal, it clearly appeared like a medium to long-term signing by the Gunners.

Despite a good beginning to life at the Emirates Stadium, the 22-year-old ended up making just 12 starts in the last Premier League campaign.

With the arrival of Fabio Vieira from Portuguese outfit Porto, and the constant links to another midfielder, you can only wonder how many times the youngster will feature for Mikel Arteta’s team this season.

Lokonga failing to establish himself as an influential piece in Arteta’s jigsaw puzzle has certainly alerted clubs across Europe who believe that there’s a deal to be done.

Even though Milan have snapped up Charles de Ketelaere from Club Brugge, they hope to add another body at the center of the park.

And according to the report, they have identified Lokonga as a perfect player.

If Arsenal receive an enticing offer for the Belgian, I won’t be surprised if they let the former Anderlecht man to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The North London outfit have been linked to AC Milan’s Sandro Tonalli, and it will be intriguing to see whether there are any talks of a swap deal involving both the players.

What do you think? Do you think Lokonga should be given more time at Arsenal? Let’s have a discussion in the comments section below!

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags lokonga

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Good loan deal I would say. With Zinch, Ben White, Partey, Xhaka and Vieira all able to play there and our low rotation policy I don’t see him getting much game time.

    Reply

  3. Nonsense, it was shut down immediately yesterday that he’s not going anywhere and he knows he’s part of Arteta’s plans.
    Another incoming midfielder will oy means he gets to go out on loan MAYBE

    Reply

  4. We’ll need him in cup comps. He’s also a good option from the bench on match days. He should stay.
    One condition is like the article stated a possible part exchange + cash for Tonali. That in my opinion is the only reason to let him leave.

    Reply

  5. I’d be very surprised if there are legs to this story as Sambi is a good player and I’m sure he will get chances this season with the amount of games we have to play. He can cover a few positions in midfield and defence especially if Xhaka or Partey gets injured or suspended.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs