AC Milan considers Arsenal a big obstacle in bid to sign striker

Joshua Zirkzee is attracting interest from Arsenal and several top European clubs this summer, with some suitors believing he will end up at the Emirates.

The striker has been in fantastic form for Bologna in Serie A, making him one to watch now and in the future.

His goals have been instrumental in Bologna’s push for a Champions League spot next season.

Arsenal is in the market for a new striker, and Zirkzee is on their shopping list. However, Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus are also eager to sign him.

Among the Italian sides, AC Milan appears to be his most serious suitor, considering him as the ideal replacement for Olivier Giroud.

AC Milan wants him to join them as soon as the season ends, but Milan Live reveals that Arsenal’s interest in his signature worries them.

The report claims that the Italian side believes Arsenal will win the race for his signature, as they cannot compete against them.

If Zirkzee is our main transfer target, then we truly can add him to our squad over his Italian suitors.

However, the most important thing is that we will sign a player who will significantly improve our goal return.

