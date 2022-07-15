AC Milan considers Arsenal man the most experienced player on their wishlist

AC Milan has added Arsenal’s Pablo Mari to their transfer shortlist ahead of the new season.

The defender spent the last campaign out on loan at Udinese in the Italian top flight.

He did well and his performances in that competition caught the attention of some clubs.

Udinese would love to keep him in their team, but they cannot afford him.

This has opened the door for other clubs to sign him, and Milan is considering making an offer to Arsenal.

The Serie A champions want a new defender and they are also considering a transfer for Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga, according to a report on Sport Witness.

However, it claims they consider Mari much more experienced and better placed to deliver fine performances for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The arrival of William Saliba in this transfer window means Mari has even more competition for a place to contend with at Arsenal.

The former Manchester City man will be keen to get as many playing minutes as he can this season, and that will hardly come his way at Arsenal.

It is now left for Milan to table an acceptable offer for his signature to the Gunners.

If both clubs can agree on a transfer fee, he should get a new home soon.