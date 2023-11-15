AC Milan contacts the agent of Arsenal defender over a January move

Jakub Kiwior continues to attract interest from Italian clubs as he faces challenges in securing playing time at Arsenal. The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia in January with the hope of earning a spot in the Arsenal team.

Despite his aspirations, it has proven difficult for Kiwior to secure playing opportunities at the Emirates Stadium. The competition for a place in the squad intensified with the addition of Jurrien Timber in the last transfer window.

Reports previously indicated interest from Sevilla during the summer, but Arsenal rejected the approach. AS Roma has also been linked with Kiwior, and now AC Milan has reportedly expressed interest. Milan News suggests that Milan has contacted Kiwior’s agent to discuss the possibility of signing him on loan in January.

However, Arsenal is expected to reject such a request as they aim to maintain a strong squad depth.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has struggled to play since he moved to the club, but he remains an important backup option at the Emirates.

We cannot lose him in January because a serious injury to a key player could see us regret that decision.

