AC Milan could force Arsenal to miss out on another transfer target

Marcel Sabitzer has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan and they could beat Arsenal to his signature this summer.

The Gunners have targeted the Austrian for a while as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the next campaign.

The RB Leipzig man is one of the impressive midfielders in the Bundesliga and has just one year left on his current deal.

Arsenal needs new midfielders this summer and he could become a top new signing if he joins them.

However, Calciomercato reports that AC Milan likes his on-field displays and his leadership skills and they consider him the perfect replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu who left them this summer for free to join Inter Milan.

They have been watching him for some time now and they could speed up their interest in him in the coming days.

The report says the midfielder has a release clause of 50m euros, but he would be allowed to leave if any club pays half of that price.

Considering that he is in the final year of his current deal, Arsenal could negotiate that fee further down or wait for him to become a free agent next summer.