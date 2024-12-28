AC Milan could propose a swap deal that interests Arsenal

Arsenal has recently been linked with a move for Samuel Chukwueze, and this potential transfer now makes even more sense following the injury to Bukayo Saka. The English star is expected to be sidelined for several months, leaving the Gunners in need of a suitable replacement on the right wing. With the upcoming January transfer window, Arsenal is exploring several options to fill this gap, and Chukwueze has emerged as one of the top candidates.

The Nigerian winger is currently enjoying a strong spell at AC Milan, showcasing his skill, speed, and ability to beat defenders. His performances have placed him among the finest right-wingers in Europe, and Arsenal could benefit greatly from his attacking flair. With Saka out injured, Chukwueze could provide a solution to fill the void left by the 2024 Euro finalist’s absence.

Interestingly, AC Milan is reportedly looking to offer Chukwueze to Arsenal in exchange for Jakub Kiwior, who has been on Milan’s radar for some time. While Arsenal is keen on keeping all their players, Milan Live reveals that the Serie A club would tempt the Gunners by including Chukwueze in the deal for Kiwior. This offer could be enticing, but Arsenal will need to carefully consider whether parting with the Polish defender is the right decision, especially if they have no immediate plans to bring in another centre-back.

Chukwueze’s skill and potential are undeniable, and he could be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad. However, the Gunners’ priority should be ensuring they have enough defensive cover, especially if Kiwior is crucial to their plans for the rest of the season. If Arsenal opts to retain Kiwior, they will likely need to explore other avenues to strengthen their attack without disrupting the balance of their defensive lineup.

