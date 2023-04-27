AC Milan could spoil Arsenal’s plans to keep winger

Arsenal is keen to keep Reiss Nelson beyond this season and are in talks to offer the attacker a new contract.
Nelson has been a fringe player for most of his time on their books, but he has made some telling contributions off the bench in this campaign.
Those contributions have made Arsenal open to the idea of keeping him beyond his current deal.
However, as he enters the final two months of his contract, several clubs are keen to add him to their squad.
One of them is AC Milan, with the Italian side considering him a fine free agent to sign.
They have targeted Folarin Balogun this term and Nelson is the second Arsenal player that they want to sign, according to Calciomercato.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nelson has not done badly in the cameo appearances he has made for us this term, suggesting he has what it takes to do well at a top club.
The attacker would be eager to play more often, which is one reason he might consider leaving.
Despite having Nelson on their books, Arsenal is still searching for new wingers, which is a clear sign they do not believe the Englishman is good enough.
It’s high time Arteta got his new signings priorities right. Reiss is a damn good player! You let him off, you have yourself to blame. Just don’t go and get us another Pepe!!!
We should be keeping Reiss, and I do think he will stay because I do think he has a good relationship with the manager. He has ability, but crucially he has the right character and motivation, and can be an example to his teammates.
Nelson is a talented occasional goals scorer and assist winger for Arsenal. But he’s a injury prone kind of player. And that has made him to become a squad player in the team.
On his good day in Arsenal match, he could make an impact in the team to get a result.
But If I say Arsenal should allow him to go at the end of his contract with them. And sign a replacement to him who is a top top quality. But experience has shown in the past the club may not be successful to sign the replacement to him who they want and preferred to sign.
The failed Arsenal incoming attempts to sign Raphinha, Mudryk, Zubimendi and Calcido in the last 2 transfer windows is a testament to the unsuccessfulness.
But if Arteta still wants to keep, then Arsenal should offer him a new to sign ot. And if he does that’s it.