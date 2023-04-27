AC Milan could spoil Arsenal’s plans to keep winger

Arsenal is keen to keep Reiss Nelson beyond this season and are in talks to offer the attacker a new contract.

Nelson has been a fringe player for most of his time on their books, but he has made some telling contributions off the bench in this campaign.

Those contributions have made Arsenal open to the idea of keeping him beyond his current deal.

However, as he enters the final two months of his contract, several clubs are keen to add him to their squad.

One of them is AC Milan, with the Italian side considering him a fine free agent to sign.

They have targeted Folarin Balogun this term and Nelson is the second Arsenal player that they want to sign, according to Calciomercato.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has not done badly in the cameo appearances he has made for us this term, suggesting he has what it takes to do well at a top club.

The attacker would be eager to play more often, which is one reason he might consider leaving.

Despite having Nelson on their books, Arsenal is still searching for new wingers, which is a clear sign they do not believe the Englishman is good enough.

