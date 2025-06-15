AC Milan director travels to London to discuss move for Arsenal star

AC Milan seems serious about its interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko as they prepare for the departure of Theo Hernandez. The Italian club accepted an offer from Saudi Arabia for Hernandez, but he did not want to leave Europe. His contract expires next summer, and if he does not sign an extension, he is expected to be sold in this transfer window.

Milan is now on the lookout for his replacement, and they think Zinchenko is a good profile to add to their squad. The Ukrainian is now the third choice left back at Arsenal behind Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori, and Arsenal wants him to leave. With players like Jurrien Timber also able to play in that role, the Gunners do not need to keep too many left backs and want Zinchenko to depart.

Arsenal open to Zinchenko’s exit amid reshuffle

Zinchenko has found opportunities limited, and with Arsenal restructuring their squad to improve efficiency and performance, his exit would not come as a surprise. The club appears to be streamlining options at left back and would be willing to facilitate a transfer if the terms are suitable. Milan is keen to make the most of this situation and has identified the Ukrainian as a strong candidate to replace Hernandez.

A report on Sempre Milan reveals that their sporting director, Igli Tare, has been in London to hold discussions with Arsenal. He is leading Milan’s effort to secure the signature of the former Manchester City man as they prepare for a season of high expectations. The Italian side sees Zinchenko as someone with the necessary experience and technical ability to slot straight into their squad.

Milan pushing to finalise deal before rivals enter

Zinchenko is one of the players who have underperformed in recent campaigns, and both club and player may welcome a new challenge. Milan would represent a strong opportunity for the defender to revive his form and contribute meaningfully in a new environment.

Given the uncertainties around Hernandez’s contract and future, Milan is moving decisively to ensure they are not left short. Arsenal, meanwhile, may prioritise a swift and uncomplicated negotiation to clear space in their squad and allow other areas to be strengthened.

It is in both parties’ interests to reach an agreement, and Zinchenko’s future could be decided soon if talks progress as expected.

