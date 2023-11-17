AC Milan insists on adding Arsenal man to their squad in January

AC Milan remains persistent in their pursuit of Arsenal player Jakub Kiwior, who has been struggling for playing time at the Emirates. The Polish player joined Arsenal in the January transfer window, aimed at bolstering the team’s defensive depth. However, he has found himself at the bottom of the pecking order, prompting interest from European clubs, particularly AC Milan.

Milan sees Kiwior as an ideal addition to their defence and is keen on securing his services in the January transfer window. The Italian club is optimistic about his potential contributions, considering his previous experience with Spezia before moving to England, as reported by Sport Witness.

Despite AC Milan’s interest and persistent pursuit, the report suggests that Arsenal is unlikely to allow Kiwior to leave in the January transfer window. The Gunners seem determined to retain the player for the time being.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sooner or later, Kiwior will leave the club as he struggles to play, but we have to replace him, so he cannot leave us in January.

His presence in the squad is important for competition and squad depth, so we might struggle in the second half of the season if he leaves us.

