AC Milan is challenging Arsenal for Real Madrid graduate

Arsenal have been monitoring Victor Valdepenas since his time in the Real Madrid youth teams, and his debut for the senior side strengthened the club’s belief that they had identified a player of genuine promise. The defender has been tipped to develop into a top performer and has continued to progress impressively at Madrid.

His steady improvement has not gone unnoticed, and he could leave at the end of this season as interest in his services grows. Arsenal are keen on a potential move as they look to strengthen their squad further and secure long-term defensive options. A transfer to the Emirates would reportedly appeal to the player, with Arsenal widely regarded as an attractive destination for emerging talent seeking to compete at the highest level.

Growing Interest Across Europe

Interest in Valdepenas is not limited to North London. According to Team Talk, AC Milan is also eager to add the defender to their ranks. The Italian side reportedly views him as one of the finest young players in the country and is prepared to challenge Arsenal in the race for his signature.

The prospect of competition from AC Milan could complicate matters for the Gunners, who will need to present a compelling sporting project to secure the deal. Both clubs are understood to be monitoring developments closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s Determination

Despite the growing competition, Arsenal are not expected to abandon their pursuit. The club remain determined to secure Valdepenas, even while recognising that AC Milan could ultimately prevail. The defender’s decision may hinge on the assurance of regular playing time.

Arsenal currently possess a settled and stable back four capable of competing for major honours this term, which may limit immediate opportunities. As a result, Valdepenas is likely to prioritise a club where he can feature consistently and continue his development at a senior level.

