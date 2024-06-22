AC Milan is determined to add Arsenal star to their squad, here is why

AC Milan remains determined to sign Jakub Kiwior this summer, despite the defender now being a key player for Arsenal.
Kiwior initially struggled at the start of his time at the Emirates, but since the beginning of 2024, he has begun to impress whenever he plays, and Arsenal now considers him an integral part of their squad.
Mikel Arteta’s side is pleased with his contributions and expects him to continue improving. Kiwior himself is enjoying his time at the Emirates and wishes to remain with the Gunners.
However, AC Milan continues their pursuit of him and views him as a valuable addition to their defence. According to a report on Milan News, they appreciate his Serie A experience and success in another league.
Milan also values his versatility, which has proven crucial for Arsenal. They see Kiwior as a player who can strengthen their squad significantly.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior has earned the right to stay on our squad, and we must keep him as we look to win trophies in the next few seasons.
It is normal for clubs to show interest in his signature, but we must ensure we keep who is doing well for us.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Kiwior certainly improved …although his improvement was somewhat sporadic and came after a decidedly mediocre start in an Arsenal shirt.Tommy looks a better bet if he can stay fit and Arsenal should also have Timber available this Season.I feel that if Arsenal can make a profit on Kiwior then they might be better to reinvest the money in another left sided Centre-Back with greater physicality than Kiwior.As there was no doubt that although he filled in fairly well at left back he looked too lightweight and tended to get bullied off the ball whenever he was called upon to play in the middle of defence.