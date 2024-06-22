AC Milan is determined to add Arsenal star to their squad, here is why

AC Milan remains determined to sign Jakub Kiwior this summer, despite the defender now being a key player for Arsenal.

Kiwior initially struggled at the start of his time at the Emirates, but since the beginning of 2024, he has begun to impress whenever he plays, and Arsenal now considers him an integral part of their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side is pleased with his contributions and expects him to continue improving. Kiwior himself is enjoying his time at the Emirates and wishes to remain with the Gunners.

However, AC Milan continues their pursuit of him and views him as a valuable addition to their defence. According to a report on Milan News, they appreciate his Serie A experience and success in another league.

Milan also values his versatility, which has proven crucial for Arsenal. They see Kiwior as a player who can strengthen their squad significantly.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has earned the right to stay on our squad, and we must keep him as we look to win trophies in the next few seasons.

It is normal for clubs to show interest in his signature, but we must ensure we keep who is doing well for us.

