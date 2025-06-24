AC Milan is now actively speaking to Arsenal star’s representatives

Oleksandr Zinchenko is increasingly expected to leave Arsenal this summer as the club prepares to trim its squad ahead of the new season. Once considered a regular starter, the Ukrainian international has now slipped to third-choice left-back in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order, with other defenders also capable of operating in the same position.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Arsenal have not opened discussions regarding an extension. This move has been interpreted as a clear signal to the player that he is no longer part of the club’s long-term plans. The Gunners intend to upgrade key areas of their squad this summer, but outgoings are essential to maintain balance and squad efficiency.

Milan identifies Zinchenko as Hernandez’s Successor

Zinchenko’s limited role last season further emphasised his decline in importance to the squad. He made only five league starts, and with new arrivals expected, his playing time is likely to diminish even further should he remain at the Emirates for another campaign.

Reports now indicate that AC Milan has emerged as the most serious contender for his signature. The Italian side is preparing for the possible departure of Theo Hernandez, who several top clubs are courting. With Milan increasingly resigned to losing the Frenchman, Zinchenko has become their preferred candidate to fill the void.

Negotiations Already Underway

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan’s sporting director has already held meetings with Zinchenko’s representatives to explore the terms of a potential transfer. Discussions appear to be progressing, suggesting that a formal offer may soon follow.

For Arsenal, this development aligns with their broader summer strategy. Zinchenko is one of several players who could be moved on to facilitate reinforcements in priority positions. The club’s stance makes clear that they are looking to streamline the squad while ensuring any departures support the overall structure and ambitions for the coming season.

Zinchenko’s departure, if finalised, would mark a natural conclusion to his spell in North London, allowing both parties to move forward with their respective plans.

