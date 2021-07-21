AC Milan is now listening to offers for player that Arsenal want

Franck Kessie is a transfer target for Arsenal and he is now available to leave AC Milan.

The Ivorian midfielder is one of their best players and he helped them earn their return to Champions League football at the end of last season.

However, they have been unable to tie him down to a new contract with under a year left on his current deal.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier that Arsenal is leading the race for him as they chase new players.

The Gunners are still in the market for midfielders and he remains one of the players that they want to sign.

Todofichajes says AC Milan isn’t willing to accept his demands of 6m euros per season to sign a new contract.

Because of that, they are now keen to get rid of him and are listening to offers for his signature at the moment.

Kessie is one of the finest midfielders in Italy and he could add serious quality to the current Arsenal team if he joins them.

He is not the only midfielder they are targeting, but he might be a better option to Houssem Aouar.

Adding him and James Maddison to the current Arsenal midfield will make the Gunners a delightful team to watch.