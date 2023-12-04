AC Milan is preparing a concrete attempt to sign Arsenal man

AC Milan’s pursuit of Jakub Kiwior is relentless as they view him as the solution to their defensive crisis.

The Milan club has been closely monitoring Kiwior since his time at Spezia in the Italian top flight. However, the defender made a move to Arsenal a year ago. Despite Arsenal having several top defenders in their squad, the Poland international has found himself in a backup role.

While Kiwior has not publicly expressed dissatisfaction, there are suggestions that he may prefer a move to a club where he can secure guaranteed playing time.

This situation has fueled AC Milan’s determination to secure his signature, especially as they look to bolster their defence in the second half of the season. A report on Calciomercato indicates that AC Milan is eager to sign him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite potential reluctance from Arsenal, the report suggests that AC Milan is undeterred and is expected to make a concerted effort to secure Kiwior’s signature next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has struggled to get the game time he expected when he moved to Arsenal in January.

But he is a valuable squad member and we will have very limited defensive options if we allow him to leave in January, so he has to stay until the summer.