AC Milan is struggling to convince Arsenal to loan two players to them

AC Milan continues to show interest in a move for Arsenal defenders Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu, reports Football Italia. The Milan club is attracted to both players due to their experience in Italian football, having previously played for different Serie A clubs before joining Arsenal.

However, the Gunners view Kiwior and Tomiyasu as integral members of their squad and are not open to selling either player during the current transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s side is engaged in a challenging Premier League title race, making it crucial to retain as many key players as possible to secure a top-four spot.

Recent reports indicate that Arsenal is in discussions with Takehiro Tomiyasu’s representatives regarding a contract extension, signalling the club’s intent to keep the player and put an end to transfer speculations.

Despite AC Milan’s interest in both Arsenal stars, it is reported that they are far from reaching an agreement to sign either player. Arsenal remains firm in its stance to retain both Kiwior and Tomiyasu, and Milan might be wise to explore alternative targets.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi and Kiwior can leave in the summer, but we certainly do not mean business if we allow either to depart this month.

Our focus should be on signing newer players to improve our options, not to further weaken the group.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…