AC Milan joins Arsenal in race for highly-rated Bundesliga star

AC Milan remains confident that they can beat Arsenal to the signing of RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman has been interesting the Gunners for a long time now and a January move was even considered but he remained in Germany.

The Gunners reportedly have plans to go back for the defender in the next transfer window with Mikel Arteta keen to build his defence around him.

However, Football.London is claiming that Milan has become interested in the player and they are confident that they can beat his other suitors to his signature.

The report claims that Milan intends to offer him a contract worth £3 million per season after-tax and they believe that they can sign him that way.

Upamecano remains one of the best defenders in Europe for his age group and his young age makes him attractive as he is more likely to be developed further by any good manager who lands him.

Arteta has signed Pablo Mari on loan and the Spaniard has been impressive for the Gunners since he moved, the club hopes that he maintains his current level so that they can make his move permanent.

However, with David Luiz getting older, the Gunners would jump at the chance of getting Upamecano.