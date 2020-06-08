AC Milan joins the race for Arsenal’s La Liga target

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Espanyol star, Marc Roca as they look to bolster their team.

However, they would have to beat competition from AC Milan to land the Spaniard, according to a new report.

The 23-year-old is one of the more highly regarded midfielders in Spain at the moment and he has been attracting the attention of top European sides.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly an admirer of the young midfielder and he could sign him as a replacement for Dani Ceballos if the Spaniard returns from his loan spell at Arsenal, according to an earlier report from The Metro.

A report from Italy via Milan News is claiming that AC Milan is very interested in the midfielder and that they have made several enquiries about his value.

His current deal expires in 2022 and the report claims Milan have him in their plans ahead of the next transfer window.

Roca has been an important part of the Espanyol team this season. He made 24 league appearances before the La Liga campaign was suspended, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

He came through the ranks at Espanyol and he is one of the local lads that are in the team which could see the Spaniards charge a higher than normal amount to allow him to leave them.