AC Milan keeps Arsenal man on their summer wishlist

AC Milan have been searching for a striker for an extended period, and Gabriel Jesus has emerged as one of their principal targets in recent weeks. The Brazilian forward could have departed the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, yet he ultimately remained and has since attracted attention from several of Europe’s leading clubs.

Arsenal are understood to prefer that he stay for the immediate future, which explains their desire for him to rediscover his best form. The club continue to value his qualities in attack, particularly his experience and versatility. However, with just one year remaining on his contract by the summer, uncertainty surrounds his long-term prospects. Should he fail to agree an extension, Arsenal may consider approving a transfer rather than risk losing him without compensation.

Arsenal Consider Contract Situation

Mikel Arteta is expected to strengthen his squad with new additions, and there is no certainty that Arsenal will refrain from recruiting another striker regardless of Gabriel Jesus’s position. The manager will assess his attacking options carefully as the club seeks to maintain competitiveness across all competitions.

Although the Gunners would welcome a sustained return to form from the forward, they are also likely to evaluate any significant offers that materialise. A decision will need to balance sporting ambition with contractual realities as the next transfer window approaches.

Milan Continue Monitoring Developments

According to Sempre Milan, AC Milan are keen to secure his signature and have maintained their interest since last season. The report indicates that the Italian club intend to pursue a new centre forward once the campaign concludes, with Gabriel Jesus remaining firmly under consideration as their search for a leading striker continues.

Arsenal may therefore face a decisive period in the coming months, as Milan’s long-standing interest could translate into a formal approach at the end of the season.

