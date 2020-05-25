AC Milan linked with a move for Arsenal outcast that has failed to impress Mikel Arteta

AC Milan might become the team that lands Ainsley-Maitland Niles after Arsenal reportedly made him available for transfer claims the Daily Mail.

Ainsley-Maitland Niles was an Arsenal regular under Unai Emery and he looked to have made the right-back spot his after Hector Bellerin continued to miss games through injuries.

He started the first few games of Mikel Arteta’s reign but he would later anger the Spaniard with his poor discipline and he hasn’t made the Arsenal line up since January.

The Mail claims that he might become the first Arsenal player to be sold this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to trim his squad in preparation for new faces that he expects to bring to the Emirates.

Another report from Italy is claiming that Milan is monitoring his situation at the moment and the Italians want to make him their second choice right-back just behind Davide Calabria.

Maitland-Niles has been at Arsenal since he was a child and represents a good homegrown talent in the Arsenal team, however, Arteta only wants to work with players who are disciplined and committed to helping him rebuild the Gunners.

As teams return, it remains unclear if Arteta would give the Englishman another chance to prove that he has changed.