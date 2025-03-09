AC Milan makes another attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move for sporting director

Andrea Berta is reportedly the leading candidate to take over as Arsenal’s sporting director from next season. The position became vacant at the end of last year when Edu unexpectedly left the role, leaving the Gunners with a challenge during the January transfer window as they struggled to make key signings. Since then, several candidates have been linked with the job, but in recent weeks, Berta has emerged as the front-runner.

Berta, who has been doing exceptional work as the sporting director at Atletico Madrid, is highly regarded for his ability to identify and sign top talent, playing a significant role in the success the Spanish club has enjoyed in recent years. However, his time at Atletico seems to be coming to an end, with reports indicating that he is set to leave the club at the end of this campaign. This has paved the way for Arsenal to make their move and bring Berta to the Emirates, where they hope his expertise can further bolster their squad-building efforts.

Interestingly, Berta is also AC Milan’s first choice for the sporting director position. The Italian club has been working hard to improve its structure, focusing on bringing in top-quality decision-makers to help push them forward. Despite Arsenal appearing to be the front-runner in the race for Berta’s signature, Milan has reportedly not given up hope. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Rossoneri are making a final push to try and lure Berta away from Arsenal, hoping to convince him to join their ranks instead.

However, Arsenal may have the edge in this situation, as the club is further along in its rebuilding process. With Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates steadily progressing, Berta could find success coming more easily at Arsenal, with the team already on an upward trajectory and competing at a high level. The prospect of being part of a club on the rise, with clear ambitions for success, could be a key factor in Berta’s decision as he weighs his future options.