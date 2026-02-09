AC Milan makes Arsenal man one of their summer targets

AC Milan were keen to strengthen their attacking options last summer but were unable to complete a move for a striker. The Italian club also explored potential additions during the most recent transfer window, yet their efforts again proved unsuccessful. As a result, their pursuit of a new frontman is expected to continue at the end of the current campaign, with further targets now being assessed.

Milan plan renewed pursuit

Milan hasadded Gabriel Jesus to their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window as they prepare to revisit their plans. The Brazilian forward has entered the final 17 months of his contract at Arsenal, leaving the club in a position to make a decision on his future soon. Arsenal must either offer him a new deal or consider selling him to avoid the risk of losing him later.

Jesus’ situation remains finely balanced. If Arsenal believe he can continue to play a meaningful role in their long-term plans, a contract extension would be offered. If not, the club would be open to allowing him to leave, provided a suitable offer is received. His future, therefore, depends heavily on his performances over the remainder of the season.

Arsenal is weighing its options

The forward has endured a challenging period marked by injuries and has only recently returned from a layoff. As a result, he will need to perform at a high level to convince Arsenal that he merits an extended stay. The club is reportedly content to keep him as part of the squad if he can demonstrate his value consistently, but they may also be willing to sell if the right opportunity arises.

According to Milan News, AC Milan are keen to add Jesus to their squad and view him as one of their most important transfer targets. They are expected to make a strong effort to secure his signature, even though other clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Despite the growing interest, Jesus is understood to prefer remaining at Arsenal. However, that ambition must be supported by his performances, as the club will not hesitate to offload him should he fail to justify a new contract.

