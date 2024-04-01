AC Milan makes plans to beat Arsenal to signing of sought-after striker

One of the most sought-after strikers in the world right now is Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, as he shines in Serie A following his move from Bayern Munich.

The frontman has been fantastic and could help the small Italian club secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

His impressive contributions have attracted interest from Arsenal, as the Gunners compile a shortlist of players they intend to sign as their next top striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side has a lengthy list, and the form of their targets between now and the end of the season could determine whom they ultimately sign.

Zirkzee is firmly on this list, and his performances give Arsenal more reasons to consider adding him to their squad every time he plays.

However, AC Milan is also interested in Zirkzee and is preparing to outmaneuver Arsenal in the signing of the Dutchman.

According to Calciomercato, they are pooling funds together to bring him into their squad as a replacement for the outgoing Olivier Giroud.

The report suggests they aim to have around 40 million euros available to bid for the 22-year-old when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been one of the finest strikers in Europe this season, and at 22, he will develop further on our team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.