AC Milan makes taking Arsenal star back to Italy a priority

AC Milan has refused to give up on making Jakub Kiwior a member of their squad this summer.

Kiwior was one of the standout players for Arsenal in 2024 and is now confident in his ability to secure regular game time.

When he initially struggled to break into the Gunners’ first team, AC Milan made a strong push to sign him during the January transfer window.

However, Arsenal deemed him unavailable for transfer, and he eventually secured the left-back spot.

Arsenal now considers him an important member of their squad and is eager to ensure he stays.

Despite this, Foot Mercato reports that AC Milan remains determined to sign Kiwior and has made him their top summer target.

The Italian club is convinced that he fits the profile they need and believes he would perform well for them.

AC Milan is expected to test Arsenal’s resolve once again as the Gunners aim to retain their best players while also looking to strengthen their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

After Kiwior broke into our first team, he brought something different and better to the left-back role.

This is why he was chosen over Oleksandr Zinchenko for some important games, and we are delighted to have him in the group.

He should stay for at least one more season, and if he keeps impressing, we will not need to sell him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…