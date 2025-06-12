AC Milan meets Arsenal over signing two experienced players

AC Milan is looking to strengthen its squad this summer and has set its sights on two players currently at Arsenal. With preparations underway for the upcoming season, the Italian club is seeking to improve its performance after an underwhelming campaign.

Although Milan won the Italian Super Cup and reached the final of the Italian Cup, their league form left much to be desired. A change in leadership has already been made, with Max Allegri appointed as manager for the new season. The club is now focused on supporting him with reinforcements across the pitch.

Kiwior and Zinchenko on Milan’s List

The Italians have reportedly identified several transfer targets to replace outgoing players, and two of those are believed to be part of Arsenal’s current squad. A report on Gazzetta dello Sport claims they want to sign Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Neither player is a consistent starter at the Emirates, but both have demonstrated their abilities in different roles. Kiwior has proven to be a reliable option when needed, stepping in effectively when first-choice defenders are unavailable. His composure and tactical awareness have made him a dependable squad member.

Zinchenko, meanwhile, is currently behind two other left-backs in the selection order. With limited opportunities for regular play, Arsenal is expected to be open to offers for the Ukrainian defender.

Negotiations Set to Continue

In the coming weeks, talks between both clubs are likely to progress as they explore whether an agreement can be reached for the two defenders. Arsenal may consider parting with Zinchenko due to his reduced role, while Kiwior’s future could depend on the club’s wider squad strategy.

As Milan looks to reshape its squad under new management, the outcome of these discussions could play a key role in how both clubs approach the remainder of the transfer window.

