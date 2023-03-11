AC Milan might replace Giroud with an Arsenal man

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is being considered a possible long-term replacement to Olivier Giroud at AC Milan.

The striker has had a brilliant season on loan at Reims and is one of the top scorers in the French top flight.

Arsenal has many attackers back home and signed Leandro Trossard in the last transfer window.

It remains unclear what their plans are for the striker, but one clear thing is that he will no longer be satisfied with a bench role.

Many clubs will eye him when the transfer window reopens and a report on La Gazzetta dello Sport claims he is on the list of players Milan believes can replace Giroud.

The Italians have watched him as he shines in France and believes he has the talent to deliver for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun should be in our squad next season in an ideal world, but the striker will struggle to play, considering the options we have now.

We must make a plan for him and if we need him, Eddie Nketiah will likely be sacrificed because he will hardly play if Balogun stays and does well in pre-season.

But if we have no space for the New York-born striker, he will fetch us some good money in the transfer window.

