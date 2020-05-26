AC Milan prepared to sell Arsenal target to land their former loanee

AC Milan is prepared to sell Franck Kessie this summer in their bid to bring back Tiemoue Bakayoko to the San Siro.

This is good news for Arsenal as they are reportedly keen on signing Kessie.

AC Milan had Bakayoko on loan last season from Chelsea but they decided against meeting Chelsea’s valuation for the player to keep him permanently.

He was sent on loan to his former side, AS Monaco this season as the Blues hope that he would recapture his form there.

AS Monaco isn’t prepared to keep him permanently, but Milan is prepared to take him back, according to Milan Live.

The report further claims that Milan enjoyed the player when he turned out for them last season and they are keen to bring him back as a partner for former Arsenal player, Ismael Bennacer.

The Italians, however, have too many midfielders and the report is claiming now that they are prepared to sell Franck Kessie to fund a move for Bakayoko.

Kessie is a summer target for Mikel Arteta, who hasn’t exactly trusted Lucas Torreira much since he became Arsenal’s manager.

Kessie’s physical build makes him a solid midfielder and difficult to play against every time.

With the Gunners struggling to sign Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, they might land Kessie instead for a lower fee.