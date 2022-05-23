AC Milan presenting competition to Arsenal for Premier League winner

Arsenal would have loved to finish the just concluded season inside the top four because it gives them an opportunity to sign the best players in European football.

The Gunners, however, will play in the Europa League from next season after a poor end to this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s men will still bolster their squad, and they remain ambitious with their targets.

A new report on Todofichajes claims they remain interested in a move for former Liverpool man, Raheem Sterling.

He has just won another Premier League title with Manchester City, and the Gunners could make good use of his winning experience.

However, they are not the only club in pursuit of his signature, with the report claiming AC Milan also likes the attacker.

They have just won the Italian league title and have been scouting for top players that can join them.

Sterling is one of them, and they are hopeful, he would choose a new experience outside England, which will help them win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling will bring so much quality to our team, but a move for him will not be easy to pull off.

City is one of the best clubs in the world, and he also earns a huge salary at the Etihad.

Moving to Arsenal to play in the Europa League will be a hard decision for him to make, and he would demand a huge financial package to swap his present home for a stint back in London with Arsenal.