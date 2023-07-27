AC Milan ready to take on Inter Milan for Balogun

Folarin Balogun has become the centre of a transfer battle between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Both Milan clubs had been closely monitoring Balogun’s impressive loan spell at Reims last season and viewed him as a valuable addition to their squads.

Inter Milan has ramped up their efforts to sign Balogun in recent days, especially after opting not to pursue a move for Romelu Lukaku. While the manager prefers a more experienced striker, the club’s hierarchy sees Balogun as a young talent with significant potential and room for improvement.

As Inter considers making a move for Balogun, a report from Independent Sport reveals that their city rivals, AC Milan, have also entered the race for his signature. Milan has been actively strengthening their squad this summer, securing signings like Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in recent weeks.

With both Milan clubs showing strong interest in Balogun, the situation has become a transfer tug-of-war, and it remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the young striker’s services for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A transfer tug-of-war is a good thing for us because it will ensure we can get the best fee for the striker.

However, these clubs could be interested and never make a move, so we must keep our options open now that we have decided he certainly has to leave.

Our asking price will also be key in determining how fast he would be sold.

