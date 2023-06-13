AC Milan refuses to give up on signing Arsenal star

Reiss Nelson has reportedly reached an agreement on the terms of a new contract with Arsenal, a development that is likely to divert the attention of other potential suitors. Despite this, AC Milan remains interested in acquiring the services of the winger as they aim to rebuild their squad.

Nelson has established himself as one of Arsenal’s standout players, consistently delivering impressive performances, particularly when called upon from the bench. Although his current contract is set to expire this summer, Arsenal is confident that they have come to an agreement regarding an extension, and the player is expected to sign the new contract in the near future.

However, according to Gianluca di Marzio, AC Milan has not abandoned their pursuit of Nelson. The Italian club considers him a valuable addition to their group of wingers and will continue their efforts to sign him until he officially commits to Arsenal by signing the new contract.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson did well as an impact substitute for us in the last campaign and we should keep him at the club for the next few seasons.

It is great we have reached an agreement to sign him, but until he signs on the dotted lines, we risk losing him still.

