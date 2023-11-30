AC Milan refuses to give up their pursuit of Arsenal fringe player

In recent weeks, AC Milan has continued to express interest in acquiring Jakub Kiwior’s signature, even though Arsenal has been resistant to selling the Polish defender. Kiwior joined Arsenal in January as part of their efforts to reinforce their squad for a Premier League title challenge.

Despite his arrival, Kiwior has faced challenges in securing regular playing time for the Gunners, finding himself below other defenders in the pecking order. While this situation might typically make a player more transferable, Arsenal has emphasised retaining him for the sake of squad depth.

Despite the interest from AC Milan, Arsenal remains adamant about keeping Kiwior with the team for the remainder of the season. However, a report from Calciomercato suggests that AC Milan is still keen on the former Spezia player. Although they recognise the difficulty in signing him from Arsenal, the Italians do not consider it impossible and are determined to persist in their efforts to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior does not play often for us, but we cannot allow him to leave because of squad depth.

We need him to stay until the end of this season to cover for any loss of our first-choice defenders.

