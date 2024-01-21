AC Milan reignites their interest in Arsenal player

AC Milan has shown persistent interest in Jakub Kiwior since the beginning of the transfer window, refusing to give up on securing his services.

In recent days, however, it appeared that AC Milan shifted their attention to other players, as Arsenal has maintained their stance that Kiwior is not for sale.

The Polish defender, who has been at the Emirates for just a year, has not been a guaranteed starter and has been occasionally used out of position as a left-back.

Despite Arsenal’s reluctance to part with Kiwior, Milan is eager to bring the former Spezia player back by offering the promise of more playing time. Milan requires defensive reinforcements and is looking to negotiate a deal with Arsenal to sign him on loan to make the move permanent.

Arsenal, however, remains firm in their position that Kiwior is not available for sale or a loan transfer. The Gunners plan to retain all their players until the summer, with the likelihood of making any purchases in this transfer window being low.

Despite Arsenal’s stance, Sky Italia insists that AC Milan is keen on Kiwior and has included him among several Premier League players on their shopping list for this month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has not been a regular for us, but he is a good squad member, and we can trust him to do a good job whenever he steps on the field.

The Polish defender might want to leave, but he should understand why a transfer can only happen in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…