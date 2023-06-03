AC Milan remains keen on Arsenal man despite imminent new deal

Despite the possibility of Reiss Nelson signing a contract extension with Arsenal in the coming days, AC Milan remains determined in their pursuit of the young attacker.

Initially, Nelson was expected to leave Arsenal as a free agent at the end of this month, which caught the attention of AC Milan, who are in the process of assembling an exciting squad.

While the Italians also hold an interest in Folarin Balogun, they have been particularly focused on securing Nelson’s services on a free transfer once his Arsenal contract expires.

However, recent reports suggest that Arsenal has made progress in their negotiations to retain Nelson for an extended period, which could shift Milan’s attention to other potential targets.

Nevertheless, Sempre Milan indicates that AC Milan’s interest in Nelson remains strong, and they are committed to making their best effort to add him to their squad this summer.

The situation regarding Nelson’s future is still fluid, and it remains to be seen whether he will ultimately extend his stay at Arsenal or join AC Milan as a free agent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is still very young, and Milan knows he can reach his full potential on their books, so they are pushing to add him to their squad.

However, we must keep him for the sake of squad depth and it is good to hear the club has found a breakthrough in talks.

