AC Milan set to beat Arsenal to coveted La Liga ace

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Marco Asensio as he closes in on joining AC Milan.

The attacker has been a long-term target of the Gunners, and this is the summer that he looks closest to leaving Real Madrid.

Ideally, Mikel Arteta would love to add his fellow Spaniard to his squad before the transfer window closes.

But Todofichajes says the attacker has reservations about moving to the Premier League.

He prefers the Italian Serie A, and that has placed Milan in the driving seat.

It means they will probably beat Arsenal to his signature and money is likely not an issue.

The Italians will pay 30m euros, and they have assured Asensio that he would get enough playing time so that he can make the Spain squad for the next World Cup.

Asensio would have flourished under Arteta, but he has the right to choose his next club and to do so wisely.

A move to England is something he must be prepared for because some players have struggled after swapping La Liga for the Premier League.

We can now cross him off our list of targets and focus on the players that we can sign.