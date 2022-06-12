AC Milan target Arsenal centre-back to replace outgoing captain

The Italian giants AC Milan are desperately in need of a centre-back for the next Serie A campaign as the exit of their out-of-contract captain Alessio Romagnoli is on the move, with Chelsea rumoured to be one of the suitors for the free agent.

The Rossoneri have been trying hard to obtain Sven Botman from Lille, but the promising Dutchman has said to be a primary target for Newcastle and the Italians can’t compete with the offer from the newly rich Tynesiders and, according to Sky Italia, have now pulled out of the deal to try and find a cheaper alternative.

One of the names on their list is said to be Arsenal’s very own Pablo Mari, who has had an excellent loan spell at Udinese since January, and is now reported to be very keen to remain in Serie A. The giant centre-back still has two years left on his contract, but I am sure that Arteta would be keen to get him off our wage bill and recoup some of the 14 million that they paid Flamengo a couple of years ago.

I think Mari was very unlucky with his time at Arsenal. He only played twice for us before the Covid lockdown, and in our first game back he got a season-ending injury. Whenever he got his chances after that there was much more competition and he couldn’t get a regular place, but he did his job efficiently when called on.

He obviously fit in well an Serie A, so I hope he gets this move and stays injury free to prove his talent in the future…

