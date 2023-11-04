AC Milan targeting a move for Arsenal player signed less than a year ago

Jakub Kiwior, who recently joined Arsenal in the January transfer window from Italian side Spezia, is already being linked with a potential move away from the club.

The Polish defender caught the attention of Arsenal after delivering strong performances for his national team during the previous World Cup. However, Arsenal has a surplus of defenders and further bolstered their options with the signing of Jurrien Timber in the most recent transfer window.

Kiwior currently finds himself at the bottom of the centre-back pecking order at the Emirates, which may not align with his initial expectations upon joining the club. Consequently, he could be contemplating a departure from Arsenal.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan is considering a transfer for Kiwior. The Italian giants are currently facing a defensive crisis and need additional options to sustain their title pursuit. Kiwior’s prior experience in the Italian league makes him an appealing option, as he is likely to require less time to adapt to the competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has been with us for less than a year, but he is not getting plenty of game time and we can understand why he may be thinking about leaving the club.

However, we signed him for squad depth and have to keep him in the group for that reason.

