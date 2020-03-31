AC Milan to answer Arsenal fans prayers with move for defender?

AC Milan are believed to be interested in signing Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi this summer, which will come as music to most Gunners’ ears.

The German international has been blamed for a number of errors in recent seasons, and come under intense scrutiny from pundits and fans alike, and is no longer a regular starter in north London.

The 27 year-old has fallen from grace since winning the World Cup with his homeland back in 2014, and although his performances have improved (much like the rest of the squad) under Mikel Arteta, he is still believed to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

William Saliba is already scheduled to come in this summer, having been signed last summer and allowed to stay with former club St Etienne for the current campaign, adding to the list of rivals for a first-team role, while deals for Pablo Mari (currently on loan from Flamengo) and other centre-backs are also linked.

Mustafi only has a year remaining on his contract, and could decide to try and stay and fight for a role under Arteta, but it certainly looks as if he would be fighting a losing battle, and should AC Milan follow up their supposed interest he should be willing to move on.

The Italian’s are claimed to have been interested in such a move in January, and could return for the out of favour defender.

We currently have a number of options at centre-back, and with only a year on his contract, we should most certainly be looking to cash-in, as I would be very surprised if we would offer him a new deal in the future.

How much would be a fair fee for the German international? Would we be lucky to receive a third of our £35 Million purchase back?

Patrick