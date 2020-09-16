AC Milan to compete with Arsenal for Ligue 1 midfielder

Tuttosportnewspaper via MilanLive is claiming that AC Milan is considering a move for Arsenal target, Ibrahim Sangare.

The 22-year-old Ivorian plays for the relegated French side, Toulouse and he has become a transfer target for Arsenal in this transfer window.

At 22, he has already played five times for the senior Ivory Coast national team and almost 100 times for the French side.

He has a deal with them until 2021, which might see them open the door to sell him instead of losing him for nothing next summer.

The report claims that he will cost any buying side just 10 million euros, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal to pay.

The Gunners are looking to land a midfielder before the transfer window closes. Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey are their top targets, however, both players won’t come cheap and Sangare might be the best alternative.

Mikel Arteta has made several members of the current Arsenal team better players and he has also shown the willingness to trust the club’s youth players.

Should Sangare move to the Emirates, he will gain access to one of the best young coaches around Europe and maybe the Gunners might turn him into a top player.