AC Milan have added Gabriel Jesus to their shopping list as they look to strengthen their squad and establish one of the strongest teams in Italy, according to Football Italia. The Italian side have continued to work hard to maintain their position among the top clubs in the country and are determined to return to the pinnacle of Italian football.

Milan’s Striker Situation

During the summer transfer window, Milan failed to sign a top striker and have instead relied on players in other positions to provide goals. Despite this, they have remained one of the contenders for the Scudetto. Adding a proven goalscorer like Gabriel Jesus could be the final piece needed for a serious challenge to win the Scudetto this season.

In January, the club may be able to address that need, having identified Jesus as a key addition to their squad. Milan had been monitoring him before his injury, and now that he has returned to fitness, they are keen to secure his services and make him their main striker.

Potential Move and Challenges

Arsenal, however, are keen to retain Jesus until the end of the season, and the player himself has expressed a desire to remain at the club until his contract expires. Milan is expected to attempt to convince him to make the move and take on a central role in their attack. They are confident in their chances, given that he has seen limited playing time at Arsenal and may be attracted by the prospect of becoming a key figure in Milan’s squad.

Securing Jesus would represent a significant boost to AC Milan’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions. With their sights set on the Scudetto, adding a striker of his calibre could provide the goals and consistency needed to maintain their challenge at the top of Italian football.