AC Milan waiting to see how much game time Arsenal give Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has remained on AC Milan’s radar for a considerable period, and the Italian club continue to monitor his situation closely as they assess potential attacking reinforcements, according to Tupi. The interest is longstanding, and circumstances during the last transfer window may have prevented a move from materialising sooner.

Had the forward not been sidelined by injury during the previous window, there is a strong sense that AC Milan would have acted more decisively to bring him into their squad. The Italian side have been searching for a reliable striker for some time and would be open to revisiting their interest as early as next month, particularly now that Jesus has returned to full fitness.

Growing competition at Arsenal

Since his return from injury, Jesus has found himself facing a significant challenge to secure regular playing time in Arsenal’s first team. Competition for places has intensified, placing pressure on the attacker to rediscover his best form and convince the coaching staff of his value. Jesus is aware that improvement is required, and while his ambition remains to succeed in north London, uncertainty now surrounds his long term role at the club.

AC Milan are continuing to observe developments carefully. Their approach is cautious, as they want to assess how much game time Jesus receives at the Emirates before deciding whether to formalise their interest. This watchful stance suggests they are prepared to move quickly if it becomes clear that opportunities remain limited for him in the Arsenal line up.

European ambition influences decision

Interest from South America has not faded, with Flamengo and Palmeiras still keen on the possibility of bringing Jesus back. However, the balance currently appears to favour AC Milan. A key factor is the player’s belief that his European journey is not yet complete, which could make another move within Europe more appealing than a return elsewhere.

Despite the speculation, Jesus’ primary objective remains clear. He wants to stay at Arsenal, regain a regular place in the side, and demonstrate his quality if given consistent trust. The coming weeks are likely to prove decisive, as his performances and role within the squad will shape both his future and the level of interest from abroad.

Whether Arsenal can provide the platform he seeks or whether AC Milan emerge as a serious alternative will depend on how his situation evolves. For now, all options remain open, with the striker determined to make his mark.