AC Milan wants Arsenal man who is struggling to get a game

AC Milan has added Pablo Mari to their list of defender targets, according to Sky Sports Italia via Sports Witness.

The Spaniard was one of Arsenal’s first signing of the Mikel Arteta era, and he had been a key player at the club.

However, the arrival of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White has pushed him down the pecking order.

He has hardly played this season and could even ask to leave the club.

The report says Milan has lost some key defenders recently, including Alessio Romagnoli and Fikayo Tomori to covid.

They are now looking to reinforce that position with players from the Premier League and one of them is Mari.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari would struggle to play for Arsenal again, especially if the options ahead of him keep performing well.

The defender can do a job, but other defenders are better than him at the Emirates.

He could get more game time if he stays until next season when we would hopefully return to Europe.

But moving to Milan this month is also a good idea for the former Manchester City player.

At Milan, he could beat the other defenders and consistently start matches for them.

The Just Arsenal Show

