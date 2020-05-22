AC Milan wants Arsenal misfit, he could join them for as little as €10 million

Arsenal could be set to cash in on Shkodran Mustafi as a new report claims that AC Milan is interested in the German.

Mustafi hasn’t had the best of time in an Arsenal shirt, but the appointment of Mikel Arteta has revived his Arsenal career.

However, according to TodoFichajes, the Gunners don’t consider him a part of their long-term future and his return to form might be a good thing for them because they can now sell him in the summer.

The same report is also claiming that the Gunners’ defender is a subject of interest from Milan who are struggling at the back.

The Italians know that they would have to improve on their defence before the start of next season if they have any hopes of having a better campaign next season.

They have a number of defenders on their list and the in-form Mustafi is apparently one of them.

The report also indicates that Arsenal would be willing to sell Mustafi for just €10 million.

Arteta plans to rebuild his defence in the summer and one of his priorities is to sign a good partner for William Saliba.

However, Arsenal already has too many defenders and they might have to sell some if they want to bring in a new one.