AC Milan wants Arsenal outcast as asking price is set

AC Milan has emerged as one of the clubs interested in securing the services of Gabriel Jesus in the coming months. The Brazilian forward has endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, having been injured since the beginning of 2025, and this setback prevented him from departing Arsenal during the most recent transfer window.

Despite his injury troubles, Jesus remains an important figure at the Emirates. However, following the arrival of Viktor Gyökeres, his long-term future at Arsenal has been called into question. While he stayed on due to his ongoing recovery, he has not featured for the Gunners in almost a year. The club hopes he will return before the new year and contribute during the crucial run-in, but speculation regarding his next move continues to intensify.

Milan Monitoring the Situation

According to Fichajes, Milan are closely monitoring developments and view Jesus as a potential addition to their squad. The Italian giants already have several Premier League alumni within their ranks and see the Brazilian as a natural fit. Reports suggest Arsenal would be willing to sanction a transfer for a fee in the region of 30 million euros, a valuation that could encourage serious negotiations.

Milan’s interest reflects their broader strategy of adding proven quality to their forward line as they aim to strengthen their challenge in both domestic and European competitions. A player of Jesus’s calibre, once fully fit, would provide versatility, movement, and experience at the highest level.

A Career at a Crossroads

Jesus has been one of Arsenal’s most talented forwards, but recurring injuries have blighted his time at the club. While his technical skill, work rate, and ability to operate across the front line make him a valuable asset, he has struggled to produce consistently due to fitness issues.

With his future at the Emirates increasingly uncertain, a move could provide him with the fresh start he needs. In Milan, Jesus would have the opportunity to revive his career, re-establish himself as a reliable goal scorer, and contribute to a team eager to blend experience with youth. For Arsenal, meanwhile, his departure could mark the beginning of a new attacking era led by recent signings.

