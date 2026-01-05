AC Milan wants to give a new deal to Arsenal target to keep him

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Davide Bartesaghi, a situation that is reportedly causing concern at AC Milan as they move to secure his long-term future. The defender has established himself as a regular member of the Milan side after making the most of his opportunity and demonstrating a high level of quality and maturity on the pitch.

Earlier in the season, Milan did not initially consider Bartesaghi ready for consistent first-team football. That assessment led to the summer signing of Pervis Estupinan, who arrived as an accomplished left back with proven Premier League experience and was expected to occupy the role as first choice. At the time, Bartesaghi was viewed as a developing option rather than an immediate starter.

Breakthrough at Milan

Circumstances, however, created an opening. When Estupinan was unavailable, Milan turned to Bartesaghi, and the defender seized the moment. His performances were convincing enough that he has now retained the position, effectively displacing the summer signing. In addition to his ability at left back, Bartesaghi has also shown that he is comfortable playing at centre back, giving his team valuable tactical flexibility.

This versatility has enhanced his reputation and drawn attention from outside Italy. Arsenal are said to be particularly interested, with his profile appealing to a club that values defenders capable of operating in multiple roles. There have also been comparisons between Bartesaghi and Riccardo Calafiori, a player Arsenal already has in their squad and has benefited from significantly.

Contract Concerns and Transfer Interest

As the season progresses, interest in Bartesaghi is expected to intensify. Milan is keenly aware of the growing attention from Premier League sides and is determined to retain the defender. According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the club are now pushing to tie him down to a new contract by offering an improved salary.

The report suggests that Milan’s urgency is driven by fear of losing a player who has quickly become integral to their plans. With Arsenal continuing to watch closely, the coming months could prove decisive in determining Bartesaghi’s future.