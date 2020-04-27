AC Milan wants to make Arsenal target a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan has joined the race for Arsenal target, Luka Jovic, as they look to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jovic has been struggling at Real Madrid this season after he joined them from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

He has emerged as a target for Arsenal who first considered asking for him in exchange should Real Madrid make a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, Los Blancos has dropped their interest in Aubameyang but the Gunners still want the striker even if it has to be on loan.

But they now face serious competition from Milan. Reports from Italy via CalcioMercato claims that the Serie A side are looking to bring the former Benfica man to the San Siro in the summer and it further claims that they see him as a replacement for Ibrahimovic.

The Swede joined Milan on a short-term deal in the last transfer window but his future is now unclear after he returned to his country and he could be forced to miss the rest of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Milan sees Jovic as a long-term solution to their problems up-front, but Arsenal also considers him a good goal-getter.

If the Gunners lose Aubameyang in the summer, they will need a replacement and Jovic is certainly an attractive option.