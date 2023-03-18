AC Milan watching Arsenal man while waiting for decision on his future

AC Milan has been credited with an interest in Folarin Balogun and they are not giving up on adding him to their squad.

The Englishman is on loan at Reims from Arsenal and continues to show great form at the Ligue 1 club.

Mikel Arteta’s side is also doing well in England, with Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli taking turns to play in the number nine role at the Emirates.

This means Balogun will struggle to play when he returns and the attacker will not want that.

Football Insider reveals Milan continues to monitor him and the Italian club is keen to ensure he joins them.

They are now waiting to see what Arsenal decides in the summer and if they get encouragement that he is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta, they will pounce to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has been a revelation this season and that has seen his reputation rise significantly.

However, his fine form in France still does not mean he will automatically get a first-team spot when he returns, so he might leave in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The Arsenal boss talks about what was said in the dressing room, and how the squad are feeling ahead of Crystal Palace…!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids