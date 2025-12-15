AC Milan will not give up on signing Arsenal man

AC Milan have registered their interest in Gabriel Jesus after monitoring his situation since the start of the year, during which they were waiting for him to return to full fitness. The Brazilian attacker endured a lengthy and challenging spell on the sidelines, which had a significant impact on his immediate future at Arsenal.

Jesus had been expected to leave the club during the previous summer transfer window, but that move did not materialise because of his injury. The problem kept him out of action for close to a year, and he only returned to the pitch earlier this month. Consequently, Arsenal were unable to move him on at the time, despite expectations that his future might lie elsewhere.

Increased competition at the Emirates

When fully fit, Jesus is regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in the Arsenal squad. His technical ability, movement, and experience make him a valuable option for the Gunners. However, circumstances have shifted during his absence. Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres while Jesus was injured, and they can also rely on Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino to operate in advanced roles.

This depth means Jesus now faces serious competition for regular game time. With multiple players capable of filling similar positions, his role within the squad is no longer guaranteed. As a result, he may be forced to consider his options and could be open to leaving the Emirates if opportunities remain limited.

Milan’s pursuit and title ambitions

Interest from Italy has intensified, with AC Milan closely following his situation. According to Goal, the Serie A side is serious about pursuing a move for Jesus ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Their focus is firmly on strengthening the squad as they push for domestic success.

Milan are keen to win the Serie A title and believe that adding an attacker of Jesus’s calibre could play a pivotal role in that ambition. His experience at the highest level and proven quality make him an appealing target.

Although the attacker is understood to want to remain at Arsenal, Milan has not given up on their pursuit. They remain confident that they can convince him to join them, suggesting this transfer saga could develop rapidly once the window opens.