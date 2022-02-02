AC Milan will now compete with Arsenal for La Liga star

Arsenal will have to see off competition from AC Milan for the signature of Alexander Isak in the summer.

The Swede has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now, but they failed to sign him in the last transfer window.

Missing out on his signature last month means Arsenal now has to finish this season with no new attacker, despite scoring just once in January.

The striker could easily have made the move in January if the Gunners were serious. He might cost them more at the end of this campaign.

Todofichajes says he is also wanted by Milan, who considers him the perfect replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Real Sociedad man will now have to choose between both clubs.

His present side expects to cash in on him in the summer, and this news is good news to them.

It means he would now join the club that offers them the most money if none can trigger his release clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would have been great if we signed Isak in the last transfer window, but the real transfer transactions are done at the end of the season.

If Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette leave at the end of this season, we would have more reasons to add attackers to the squad, and Isak could be one of our arrivals.