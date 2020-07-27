AC Milan’s bid to land Arsenal target is “overheating”

Arsenal might miss out on the signing of Espanyol midfielder, Marc Roca, to AC Milan this summer.

The Spaniard has been a transfer target for the Gunners and a host of other European sides.

He is one of the few bright lights in Espanyol’s season that ultimately ended in the Spanish side getting relegated.

The Spaniards will struggle to keep hold of him after his fine season for them, and Arsenal has been linked with bringing him to the Premier League (90mins).

However, Sportmediaset XXL via Milannews is claiming that the Spaniard is edging closer to a move to the San Siro with Milan.

It claims that the link between him and Milan is “overheating” hinting that the Italians are intensifying their efforts to beat Arsenal to his signature.

The report further states that 15 million Euros will be enough to help the Italians sign him.

That fee shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal who is looking to sign a midfielder too.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for the likes of Thomas Partey ahead of the transfer window, but the Ghanaian might be too expensive considering that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to sell the player at an affordable price.