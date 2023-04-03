Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

AC Milan’s French star enters Arsenal’s shopping list

Arsenal has depth in several parts of their team and the left-back spot is one position we can say they are well-stocked in talents.

The Gunners have some of the finest players in that position, with the impressive Oleksandr Zinchenko playing ahead of Kieran Tierney at the moment.

As good as the Scotsman is, he cannot get in the team and Nuno Tavares is spending this season on loan at Olympique Marseille.

Despite having these options, Calciomercato reveals AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is a target for the Gunners.

The Frenchman is one of the best left-backs in the world and has done well for his club and country in the last year.

As Arsenal prepares for the Champions League next season, they believe he can be useful to their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hernandez is a fine left-back but he does not have Premier League experience and might struggle in London.

Zinchenko has been one of the finest players in that spot in England this season and it will be hard for the World Cup finalist to play ahead of him.

Arteta loves Zinchenko and we also like him, so there is no need to add Hernandez to the group.

More Stories / Latest News
Generous Ramsdale donates to career-saving surgery for former teammate
Man City defender admits they must win all their games to catch Arsenal
“Anfield is a terror” Neville warns Arsenal about playing at Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Theo Hernandez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs