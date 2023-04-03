AC Milan’s French star enters Arsenal’s shopping list

Arsenal has depth in several parts of their team and the left-back spot is one position we can say they are well-stocked in talents.

The Gunners have some of the finest players in that position, with the impressive Oleksandr Zinchenko playing ahead of Kieran Tierney at the moment.

As good as the Scotsman is, he cannot get in the team and Nuno Tavares is spending this season on loan at Olympique Marseille.

Despite having these options, Calciomercato reveals AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is a target for the Gunners.

The Frenchman is one of the best left-backs in the world and has done well for his club and country in the last year.

As Arsenal prepares for the Champions League next season, they believe he can be useful to their team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hernandez is a fine left-back but he does not have Premier League experience and might struggle in London.

Zinchenko has been one of the finest players in that spot in England this season and it will be hard for the World Cup finalist to play ahead of him.

Arteta loves Zinchenko and we also like him, so there is no need to add Hernandez to the group.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids