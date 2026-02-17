AC Milan’s stance on selling star man to Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Christian Pulisic, with the Gunners reportedly keen to win the race for his signature amid interest from several other clubs. The United States international has been in impressive form for AC Milan and previously enjoyed productive spells at Chelsea in the Premier League, before departing after seeing his playing time reduced.

Since relocating to Italy, Pulisic has played a significant role in helping Milan remain close to the top of the Serie A table. His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the most effective attacking players available outside Europe’s elite bracket, and Arsenal are said to be considering an approach at the end of the current term.

Competition for his signature

Tottenham are also credited with holding an interest in the forward, viewing him as one of the finest attacking reinforcements they could secure. The prospect of a transfer battle between the two rivals adds further intrigue to the situation.

However, Milan regards Pulisic as one of their most important players and is not expected to sanction his departure easily. His influence within the squad, coupled with his consistent contributions in the final third, has made him a central figure in their plans.

Milan’s stance on a potential transfer

According to Football Insider, the Italian club is not interested in entering into any agreement that would see them lose Pulisic. That position underlines their determination to retain a player who has become integral to their ambitions domestically and in Europe.

Despite this stance, Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to diminish. Should Pulisic continue his current trajectory, it may encourage the Gunners to test Milan’s resolve when the season concludes. If a move were to materialise and he were given the option of joining either North London club, it is suggested that he would favour a switch to Arsenal over Tottenham.

